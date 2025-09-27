Industrial Elegance in Silver Lake

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Discover a one-of-a-kind home in Silver Lake, designed by A. Kiyohara, Moffitt & Shaver. Bold industrial style, soaring ceilings and eco-conscious design blend architectural pedigree with modern living. The dramatic open space features a custom fireplace, built-in surround sound and a bar with a 17-inch wine fridge. The chef’s kitchen boasts a Garland stove, Traulsen fridge and stainless steel and glass cabinetry. Upstairs, the primary suite includes a fireplace, spa bath and patio with DTLA views. A second bedroom, bonus space and private patio complete the home. Just minutes from the Reservoir and top dining.

Location: 3209 Windsor Avenue, Silver Lake 90039

Asking Price: $1,899,000

Year Built: 1991

Living Area: 2,546 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Features: Silver Lake location; designed by A. Kiyohara, Moffitt & Shaver; bold industrial style; soaring ceilings; chef’s kitchen with Garland stove and Traulsen fridge; custom fireplace; spa-like primary suite; DTLA views; private patios; bonus creative space; two-car garage

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Daniel Ortega

323.839.3936

Dan.Ortega@Sothebys.Realty

www.dansmyrealtor.com

DRE#: 00902719

