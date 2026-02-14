A Hollywood Hills Masterpiece
-
- Share via
Nestled in a lush canyon beneath the iconic Hollywood Sign, this split-level Mid-Century residence offers a striking blend of style and serenity. Enjoy sweeping views from the city skyline to the ocean from this thoughtfully remodeled, loft-like retreat. A dramatic, lodge-style stone fireplace anchors the living space, complemented by a sunlit solarium and expansive walls of glass that create a seamless indoor-outdoor flow – ideal for relaxed living or sophisticated entertaining. A true escape from the bustle of city life, yet only moments from Hollywood’s vibrant energy, this home is equally suited for peaceful meditation or sunset cocktails.
Location: 3307 Deronda Drive, Los Angeles 90068
Asking Price: $2,150,000
Year Built: 1962
Living Area: 2,121 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
Features: The home features hardwood and black slate flooring throughout, along with a sleek, newly updated kitchen appointed with stainless steel appliances and anthracite composite countertops.
Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty
Mia Trudeau
310-850-2747
Mia.Trudeau@sothebys.realty
www.MiaTrudeau.com
DRE#: 01379660