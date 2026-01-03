Redefining Luxury: The Sophisticated Contemporary Estate at 3350 Stoneridge Lane
Located in coveted Stoneridge Estates, an exclusive 11-home guard-gated community, this one-of-a-kind, custom 11,000+ SF home was designed by renowned architectural firm, Assembledge+. Taking form in 2010, the striking contemporary estate uses warm earth tones and textures of brick, wood, glass, smooth concrete and steel, delivering a level of sophistication and elegance rarely found at any price point. The property benefits from over an acre of flat, expansive grounds and exceptional privacy. Magnificent scale and soaring walls for art, this residence defines innovative design and sets the standard for luxury living.
Location: 3350 Stoneridge Lane, Los Angeles 90077
Asking Price: $22,000,000
Year Built: 2010
Living Area: 11,618 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms
Features: Zero-edge pool; expansive flat grassy yard; outdoor dining room; built-in BBQ area; outdoor fire feature; professional-grade screening room; private guest quarters; wine cellar; city light views; grand motorcourt; home-automation featuring Lutron | Ketra lighting and 2N security.
Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty
Allen Roth
310.387.7087
Allen.Roth@sothebys.realty
www.AllenRoth.com
DRE#: 01272304