3364 Clerendon Rd.

Rare double lot in the exclusive guard gated community of Mulholland Estates in Beverly Hills, 3364 Clerendon Road is one of the neighborhood’s largest flat parcels. Perfectly positioned on a corner, the property boasts breathtaking views, an ideal layout and grand scale. Crafted with exceptional quality, this gated estate offers a private ingress and egress motor court with ample parking, expansive lawns and resort-style amenities, including a large pool, spa, sun deck and built-in grill, perfect for effortless outdoor entertaining. Enter through a double-height foyer into a bar-equipped family room, an elegant formal living room, gourmet kitchen, formal and dining rooms.

Location: 3364 Clerendon Road, Beverly Hills Post Office 90210

Asking Price: $19,500,000

Living Area: 12,498 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

Features: The main level also includes a spacious office, guest suite with en-suite bath, powder room and access to the three-car garage. Upstairs features three guest suites with en-suite baths, a home theater and the primary suite. The primary suite is a world of its own.

Contact: Carolwood Estates

Drew Fenton, DRE#: 01317962

310.623.3622 / drew@drewfenton.com

www.Carolwoodre.com

Chase Koplow, DRE#: 02062702

561.843.9095 / ckoplow@carolwoodre.com

Brian Lane, DRE#: 02038343

424.202.9949 / brian@brianlanre.com