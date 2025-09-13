Classic Charm Meets Modern Luxury

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Set on a coveted 14,971-sq-ft corner lot, this gated East Coast-inspired estate offers 6,592 sq ft of refined living. With 4 bedrooms, 6.5 baths, sunlit interiors and flexible living spaces, it’s designed for comfort and style. The chef’s kitchen features a butler’s pantry, wet bar and premium appliances. Upstairs, the luxurious primary suite includes dual spa-like baths, walk-in closets and a private balcony. Outdoors, enjoy a solar-heated pool/spa, fireplace, BBQ and pergola dining. Walk to Brentwood’s top shops, dining and the Farmers Market – this home offers elegance, privacy and the best of California living. Also for lease at $45,000/month.

Location: 360 Anita Avenue | 12523 Helena Street, Los Angeles 90049

Asking Price: $9,250,000

Year Built: 1937

Living Area: 6,592 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms

Features: 6,592-sq-ft gated East Coast-inspired estate; 4 beds, 6.5 baths, media room, office, gym; chef’s kitchen with butler’s pantry & wet bar; luxe primary suite with dual spa baths & balcony; solar-heated pool/spa, outdoor kitchen & pergola

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Simon Beardmore

310.892.6454

simon.beardmore@sothebys.realty

www.simonbeardmore.com

DRE#: 01321605

