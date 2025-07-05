Modern Masterpiece in Mar Vista

Architecturally sophisticated residence offering a curated blend of contemporary design, elevated comfort and the quintessential California indoor-outdoor lifestyle. The chef’s kitchen makes a striking impression, designed for both casual gatherings and elevated entertaining. Expansive glass doors seamlessly dissolve the boundary between inside and out, leading to a private backyard oasis. The primary suite offers a true sanctuary complemented by a spa-inspired bath. The rooftop terrace features a hot tub, fireplace and integrated beer tap. Enjoy the ultimate setting for sunset cocktails and relaxed entertaining, all set against the backdrop of Mar Vista’s skyline.

Location: 3658 Beethoven Street, Los Angeles 90066

Asking Price: $2,548,000

Year Built: 2016

Living Area: 3,300 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

Features: Paid-off solar panels; Tesla EV charger; Control4 smart home automation; Lutron lighting throughout; custom cabinetry w/ Thermador appliances; no shared walls, no HOA and no monthly fees; rooftop terrace with spa, fireplace and beer tap dispenser

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

May Ahn, DRE#: 1435532

626.329.6999

may.ahn@sothebys.realty

www.mayahnhomes.com

Jonathan Kammerer, DRE#: 02147007

915.539.3618

jonathan.kammerer@sothebys.realty

