Los Feliz Colonial Estate

A classic 1928 Colonial Estate in prime Los Feliz, fully gated for privacy and offering sweeping city and mountain views. Features include a newly expanded primary suite, six bedrooms, chef’s kitchen, grand living spaces, pool/spa, outdoor kitchen, wine cellar and 3-car garage – all on a sprawling flat lot.

Location: 3659 Shannon Rd., Los Feliz 90027

Asking Price: $5,995,000

Year Built: 1928

Living Area: 6,408 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

Features: Expanded primary suite; 1928 Webber & Spaulding design; gated privacy; panoramic views; flat yard, pool and spa; outdoor kitchen; chef’s kitchen; 6 bedrooms; wine cellar; 3-car garage.

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Rick Yohon
(323) 270-1725
Rick.Yohon@Sothebys.Realty
rickyohon.com
DRE# 01276405

