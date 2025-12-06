Los Feliz Colonial Estate
-
- Share via
A classic 1928 Colonial Estate in prime Los Feliz, fully gated for privacy and offering sweeping city and mountain views. Features include a newly expanded primary suite, six bedrooms, chef’s kitchen, grand living spaces, pool/spa, outdoor kitchen, wine cellar and 3-car garage – all on a sprawling flat lot.
Location: 3659 Shannon Rd., Los Feliz 90027
Asking Price: $5,995,000
Year Built: 1928
Living Area: 6,408 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms
Features: Expanded primary suite; 1928 Webber & Spaulding design; gated privacy; panoramic views; flat yard, pool and spa; outdoor kitchen; chef’s kitchen; 6 bedrooms; wine cellar; 3-car garage.
Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty
Rick Yohon
(323) 270-1725
Rick.Yohon@Sothebys.Realty
rickyohon.com
DRE# 01276405