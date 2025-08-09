Webber & Spaulding Colonial Estate

Open Sunday 2-5 pm

Located behind gates and hidden from the street, this expanded and restored home was designed to encompass a massive character home plus flat yard. Enter the grand main front hall; opening to sunny living room with fireplace, formal dining room, library and first first-floor bedroom/office suite; with all rooms opening to the huge yard. Culinary tiled kitchen with island and stainless appliances; direct access to pool, spa and grassy yard. Upstairs 5 bedrooms; all connected by a wide dramatic arched hallway, including an exquisite primary suite with balcony and new expanded and redesigned primary bath. Large family room with fireplace on lower floor. Countless original details.

Location: 3659 Shannon Road, Los Feliz 90027

Asking Price: $5,995,000

Year Built: 1928

Living Area: 6,408 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

Features: Panoramic views; courtyard; library; French doors; breakfast area; outdoor fireplace; outdoor kitchen; dining patio; office/gym; soaking tub; deluxe shower; dumbwaiter; double staircases; walk-through basement; oenophile’s temp-controlled wine cellar; 3-car garage

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Rick Yohon

323.270.1725

Rick.Yohon@Sothebys.Realty

www.rickyohon.com

DRE#: 01276405

