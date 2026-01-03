Multi-Structure Compound Estate
An opportunity to finish the build of a world-class residence atop a private, quiet, south-of–Ventura Boulevard cul-de-sac. Resume immediate construction on the already completed foundation and retaining walls for the main residence. The estate’s expansive lot features a 3-car garage with elevator, an additional 3-car garage that accommodates a car lift, pool & spa, a pool house, a casita with kitchen, plus a separate detached 1,500-sq-ft guest house with additional garage space. This exceptional property combines the rare trifecta of approved plans, substantial completed work and an irreplaceable location – ready for an owner or developer to bring an extraordinary vision to life.
Location: 3721 Eureka Drive, Studio City 91604
Asking Price: $8,500,000
Year Built: 2025
Living Area: 10,000 square feet; 9 bedrooms; 12 bathrooms
Features: South of the Boulevard; privately gated; 1.92 acres; development opportunity; close to dining, shopping & entertainment
Contact: The Agency
Craig Knizek, DRE#: 01377932
818.618.1006
cknizek@theagencyre.com
Corey Kessler, DRE#: 01882925
818.571.3352
corey.kessler@theagencyre.com