Longridge Ridge Estates in Sherman Oaks

Set behind gates on one of the most sought-after streets in Longridge Estates, this grand corner-lot residence sprawls over a nearly 2/3-acre flat, usable lot. Offering over 10,000 square feet of thoughtfully curated living space, this estate was completely renovated in 2020 and is surrounded by mature landscaping, privacy hedging and a sweeping circular drive with an additional motor court. Elegance is immediately established by the dramatic double staircase in the entry foyer, leading into a light-filled formal living room with soaring ceilings and windows beautifully framing the outdoor grounds beyond, along with a custom wet bar, fireplace and gallery-style wall space.

Location: 3901 Longridge Avenue, Sherman Oaks 91423

Asking Price: $12,995,000

Year Built: 1989

Living Area: 10,200 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms

Features: Outdoors, enjoy a saltwater pool and spa, full bar with built-in BBQ, and shaded lounge with gas fireplace. A sports court, pickleball, and bocce sit among fruit trees and lush grounds, while a wide flat lawn offers space for play, entertaining, or relaxing.

Contact: Carolwood Estates

Kris Everett, DRE#: 02115238

562.725.6458 / keverett@carolwoodre.com

James Harris, DRE#: 01909801

310.733.8038 / james@carolwoodre.com

David Parnes, DRE#: 01905862

925.395.1152 / DParnes@carolwoodre.com

