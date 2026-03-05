Step Inside the Legendary Johnny Carson Bel Air Estate

LA Times Studios Hot Property launches with a front-row look at the homes that shape Los Angeles culture, history and aspiration. Blending cinematic video with in-depth reporting, the new series opens doors to properties rarely seen and stories rarely told. For its debut episode, Hot Property steps inside an estate that defined Hollywood privacy and prestige, the longtime Bel Air retreat of late-night icon Johnny Carson, now returning to the market as a rare piece of living history.

A legendary piece of Hollywood history has arrived on the luxury real estate market. The “Carson Estate,” located in the ultra-prime East Gate Bel Air neighborhood at 400 Saint Cloud Road, is currently listed for $39,995,000. Originally constructed between 1949 and 1950 for prominent film producer and director Mervyn LeRoy – known for cinematic classics like The Wizard of Oz – the mid-century modern residence is best recognized as the cherished sanctuary of late television icon Johnny Carson and his third wife, model and socialite Joanna Carson. The couple purchased the home circa 1972, coinciding with their marriage and the relocation of The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson to Burbank.

Ensconced within a private, park-like environment spanning roughly 1.5 acres, the 9,052-square-foot compound offers profound seclusion. Secured by private gates and a dedicated security booth, the property welcomes visitors with an expansive motor court and two spacious garages. Inside, the six-bedroom, 11-bathroom mansion exudes timeless sophistication characterized by magnificent scale, high ceilings and bespoke craftsmanship. An airy foyer transitions seamlessly into a grand great room featuring a wet bar. Nearby, a formal dining area and a generous family room capture serene vistas of the lush, 65,320-square-foot grounds.

Disappearing pocket doors throughout the residence facilitate a quintessential California indoor-outdoor lifestyle, anchored by a stately rear loggia lined with classical pillars. The main living quarters also include a gourmet kitchen outfitted with a central island and a cozy breakfast nook, as well as a distinguished den boasting rich wood paneling and custom built-ins. Entered via a striking rotunda, the palatial primary retreat serves as a luxurious haven equipped with dual bathrooms and walk-in closets. Furthermore, the main house features a sizable basement, providing ample storage alongside a dedicated wine cellar.

The exterior grounds operate as a meticulously curated resort-style oasis. Manicured lawns and a tiered fountain lead to a signature oval swimming pool, a sprawling sun deck and an elegant cabana. Tennis enthusiast Johnny Carson added a championship lighted tennis court to the estate, supported by a unique pavilion containing a covered seating area, a kitchenette and a powder room. A detached, two-story guest house provides additional versatility, offering a home office and a lower level ideal for a fitness studio.

Represented by David Kramer and Andrew Buss of Compass, the sale also features a philanthropic component. Proceeds from the transaction will be donated to SHARE, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, and the David Geffen Foundation.

THE DETAILS

Address: 400 Saint Cloud Road, Los Angeles 90077

Living Area: 6 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, 9,052 square feet

Asking Price: $39,995,000

Broker: Compass

Contact: David Kramer

310.691.2400

david@davidkramer.com

DRE: 00996960

Andrew Buss, JD., MBA

310.487.4437

andrew.buss@compass.com

DRE: 01999869

