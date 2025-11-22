401 Ocean Ave. #2
A once-in-a-lifetime, irreplaceable oceanview, the 401 Ocean residence blends timeless heritage with modern vision to offer a rare opportunity for premier coastal living at an address steeped in Santa Monica history. This magnificent landmark residence offers the look, feel and privacy of a single-family home while featuring two distinct living spaces, each with its own private entrance, side yard, outdoor patios and a detached two-car garage. As an HOA member, owners enjoy reduced maintenance costs for professional landscaping, utility bills, security and insurance. Set just above the bluffs with panoramic views of the Pacific.
Location: 401 Ocean Avenue #2, Santa Monica 90402
Asking Price: $9,950,000
Living Area: 3,915 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms
Features: The home features 4 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms and a large bonus basement room with bathroom, perfect for a den, gym or screening room. The vaulted beamed ceilings in the living room/dining room are bathed in magnificent natural light, even on a rainy day.
Contact: Carolwood Estates
Bjorn Farrugia, DRE#: 01864250
310.998.7175
bjorn@bjornfarrugia.com
www.Carolwoodre.com
Alphonso Lascano, DRE#: 01723550
818.800.8848
alphonsolascano@gmail.com
www.Carolwoodre.com