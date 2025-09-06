Caltech Area Cape Cod

Lovingly cared for by the same family for 55 years, this quintessential Cape Cod in the desirable and convenient Caltech Area sits on a generous 1/4 acre lot. A charming brick façade, red front door and sunny landscaped front garden welcome you inside. The sensible floor plan includes a spacious living room with a bay window and fireplace, a dining room with custom built-in and a remodeled kitchen with an adjacent breakfast area and family room. A French door opens to a romantic walled patio and an expansive yard under a century-old oak. With only two owners since it was built, this truly is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Location: 413 South San Marino Avenue, Pasadena 91107

Asking Price: $2,280,000

Year Built: 1957

Living Area: 2,580 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Features: Center hall plan; main floor bedroom suite; remodeled kitchen; built-in office nook; romantic walled patio ideal for al fresco dining; expansive well-manicured lot; updated systems including copper plumbing (2008), roof (2013), electrical panel (2015), windows (2020), & HVAC (2021).

Contact: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Matt McIntyre

626.437.3643

MPMcIntyre@bhhscal.com

www.MPMcIntyre.com

DRE#: 01844466