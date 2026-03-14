At the end of a quiet Canyon Lane, where the ocean air drifts in and time seems to slow, sits a home unlike any other. First time on the market, this remarkable Parisian townhouse-inspired residence is discreetly tucked away in Santa Monica Canyon, just blocks from the beach, Canyon Elementary, and the Huntington stairs leading to Palisades Village. Designed in 1983 by architect O. Douglas Philips, AIA, the home offers approximately 3,000 sq ft with 3 bedrooms plus bonus room, 3 bathrooms, and a rare three-car garage. Architectural character defines the residence, with high ceilings, five fireplaces, and vintage herringbone wood floors, evoking the elegance of a European townhouse adapted for California coastal living. Surrounded by greenery and set apart from through traffic, the property offers a sense of privacy with a charming, secluded patio, sunroom and balconies. Such calm is rarely found so close to the ocean and village amenities. A truly special architectural offering in one of the Westside’s most coveted enclaves. Welcome to Provence!

Location: 419 Hillside Lane, Santa Monica 90402

Asking Price: $3,500,000

Year Built: 1983

Living Area: 2,963 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Features: Approximately 3,000 sq ft with 3 bedrooms plus bonus room, 3 bathrooms, and a rare three-car garage. High ceilings, five fireplaces, and vintage herringbone wood floors, secluded patio, sunroom and balconies.

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Enzo Ricciardelli

(310) 853-3837

Enzo.Ricciardelli@sothebys.realty

www.EnzoRealty.com

DRE#: 01097604

Mark Stranahan

(310) 266-8144

Mark.Stranahan@sothebys.realty

DRE#: 02239064