Reimagined 1935 Architectural Modern Hits the Studio City Market for $2.89M
Set on a tranquil, tree-lined street, this striking Architectural Modern residence blends contemporary design with natural beauty and effortless California living. Sun-filled interiors showcase luxe oak wood flooring throughout, creating an elegant and cohesive foundation for refined daily life. Walls of glass open to an enchanting backyard retreat framed by mature Deodar Cedar trees, towering Canary Island Pines, and a majestic, time-honored Oak that anchors the landscape with presence and tranquility. The outdoor setting is completed with a resort-style swimming pool, sun deck, and curated greenery—an immersive sanctuary for relaxation or celebration. A glass-walled garden conservatory artist’s studio offers a serene, light-filled escape—perfect for creative pursuits, a private office, or wellness retreat—seamlessly blending the indoors with the surrounding landscape.
Location: 4244 Bluebell Avenue, Studio City 91604
Asking Price: $2,885,000
Year Built: 1935
Living Area: 8,640 sq ft lot size, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
Features: Designed for elevated entertaining and comfortable everyday living; a chef’s kitchen as the heart of the home, with an oversized island ideal for hosting and gathering. The primary suite is a true sanctuary, featuring a spa-inspired bath with dual vanities, a walk-in shower, and soaking tub, complemented by two walk-in closets for exceptional space and comfort.
Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty
Jeffrey Young
213.819.9630
Jeffrey.Young@Sothebys.Realty
www.jeffyoungla.com
DRE#: 00977617