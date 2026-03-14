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LA County Homes

Prime Little Holmby at Its Finest

Exterior of home for sale at 436 Loring Ave., Little Holmby 90024
Exterior of home for sale at 436 Loring Ave., Little Holmby 90024
Living area of home for sale at 436 Loring Ave., Little Holmby 90024
Pool area of home for sale at 436 Loring Ave., Little Holmby 90024
Paid Program

Original period details remain intact and gleaming while stunning newer finishes create a fresh, current feel throughout. Higher ceilings and large picture windows. Light-hued, wide-planked wood flooring and banks of tall glass doors. Light-filled, spacious formal living and dining rooms. The kitchen/ great room is the absolute quintessential; the gourmet cook’s kitchen features all the culinary bells and whistles, an informal dining area and a vast family room. Office. Enormous media room. Wine room. Four bedrooms up, including a lovely primary. Additional three bedrooms are ensuite with walk-ins. Second laundry upstairs. Pool, spa, firepit lounge and ample grassy areas.

Location: 436 Loring Ave., Little Holmby 90024

Asking Price: $10,995,000

Year Built: 1940

Living Area: 5,981 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

Features: Coveted 400 block of Loring Avenue; recently remodeled in a universally appealing style and the floorplan modified to live like now-and-today; private backyard is a gigantic playground of al fresco entertaining spaces; inclusion in the Warner Avenue Elementary School District

Contact: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Larry Young + Associates
(310) 777-2879
Larry@LarryYoungAssociates.com
www.LarryYoungAssociates.com
DRE#: 00999537

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