Prime Little Holmby at Its Finest
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Original period details remain intact and gleaming while stunning newer finishes create a fresh, current feel throughout. Higher ceilings and large picture windows. Light-hued, wide-planked wood flooring and banks of tall glass doors. Light-filled, spacious formal living and dining rooms. The kitchen/ great room is the absolute quintessential; the gourmet cook’s kitchen features all the culinary bells and whistles, an informal dining area and a vast family room. Office. Enormous media room. Wine room. Four bedrooms up, including a lovely primary. Additional three bedrooms are ensuite with walk-ins. Second laundry upstairs. Pool, spa, firepit lounge and ample grassy areas.
Location: 436 Loring Ave., Little Holmby 90024
Asking Price: $10,995,000
Year Built: 1940
Living Area: 5,981 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms
Features: Coveted 400 block of Loring Avenue; recently remodeled in a universally appealing style and the floorplan modified to live like now-and-today; private backyard is a gigantic playground of al fresco entertaining spaces; inclusion in the Warner Avenue Elementary School District
Contact: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties
Larry Young + Associates
(310) 777-2879
Larry@LarryYoungAssociates.com
www.LarryYoungAssociates.com
DRE#: 00999537