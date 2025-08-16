Tucked behind custom gates and mature hedging on one of the widest lots in the flats of North Bundy – w/ 120 ft of frontage – this modern Brentwood estate delivers an extraordinary blend of privacy, design and innovation. The main residence offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms, plus a versatile office/den/nursery, while a fully equipped detached guest house with its own bedroom and bathroom brings the total to 6 beds and 8 baths. Purposefully designed for both entertaining and daily comfort, the home opens to a resort-style backyard with a large, private pool, mature landscaping, an outdoor kitchen and a fire pit – your own secluded sanctuary.

Location: 455 North Bundy Drive, Brentwood 90049

Asking Price: $15,995,000

Year Built: 2022

Living Area: 7,400 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms

Features: The expansive lot also offers space to add a sports court on the side of the home. A spacious 2-car garage is complemented by gated parking for up to four additional vehicles. Security is next-level, featuring an AI-powered camera system, automated perimeter alerts after hours.

Contact:

Drew Fenton, DRE#: 01317962

310.623.3622 / drew@drewfenton.com

www.Carolwoodre.com

Paul Salazar, DRE#: 01763227

310.387.1976 / paul@paulsalazargroup.com

Compass

Kyle Amicucci, DRE#: 02063153

310.824.3474 / kyle@paulsalazargroup.com

Compass

