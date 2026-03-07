Stunning Huntington Palisades Home

Advertisement
Hot Property for 3-5-2026
This property offers six en-suite bedrooms and a highly favorable floor plan. Spanning three levels, the home features beautiful public rooms with wonderful ceiling heights. Set on an approximately 25,000-square-foot lot, the property includes all the exterior amenities expected at this level. A complete remodel in 2017 introduced a new kitchen, movie theater, outdoor dining area and all-new flooring. The grounds are surrounded by mature, lush landscaping. A large covered patio leads to a built-in BBQ area as well as the grassy yard, putting green, pool/spa, cabana and cold plunge. Outdoor activities include a sunken sports court, ready for pickleball, soccer or basketball.

Location: 458 Toyopa Dr., Pacific Palisades 90272

Asking Price: $75,000/mo (Also available for purchase. Inquire with agent)

Year Built: 2008

Living Area: 8,587 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms

Features: All bedrooms en-suite, favorable floorplan, 3-level, soaring ceilings, remodeled, new kitchen, movie theater, outdoor dining area, new flooring, lush landscaping, covered patio, builtin BBQ area, grassy yard, putting green, pool, spa, cabana, cold plunge, sunken sports court

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Ernie Carswell, DRE#: 01111566
(310) 345-7500
ernie@carswellandassociates.com
www.carswellandassociates.com

Mark Douglas DRE#: 01067493
310.968.4716
mark@carswellandassociates.com
www.carswellandassociates.com

