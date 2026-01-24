Sophisticated Design
Behold the vision of this Parisian transformation that seamlessly marries traditional, contemporary, and Art Deco elements. Gated and perched high above the street, this private estate is filled with voluminous light throughout and exhilarating Valley views, creating an airy, bright home with a coveted indoor/outdoor feel. The kitchen’s oversized center island is the heartbeat of the home, opening to the great family room and an exquisite dining room with even more spectacular views. A charming breakfast nook and expansive family room feature folding accordion doors that reveal a stunning backyard oasis. The massive 1.2-acre lot offers ample covered parking and an impressive motor court.
Location: 4621 Balboa Avenue, Encino 91316
Asking Price: $6,999,999
Year Built: 2021
Living Area: 5,900 square feet 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms
Features: Open Sunday, 1/25, 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Contact: The Agency
Craig Knizek, DRE#: 01377932
818.618.1006
cknizek@theagencyre.com
André Warren, DRE#: 02053004
310.429.9600
andre.warren@theagencyre.com