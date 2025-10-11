The Hill House: 1924 English Period Revival
The Hill House: 1924 English Period Revival by Johnson, Kaufmann & Coate, FAIA. Sited on 4.19 majestic acres in the coveted area of Southwest Pasadena, this grand architectural view estate with lighted tennis court, pool & spa on the banks of the Arroyo ranks as one of the largest residential parcels in Pasadena. Gated entrance, vast lawn and motor drive provide a royal approach. Slightly elevated, the nearly 6,000-square-foot stately English Period revival is a masterwork of striking proportions. Formal living and dining rooms. Chef’s kitchen with butler’s pantry. Elevator. 5 bedrooms. 4.5 baths. Extremely private. Tremendous views.
Location: 600 Columbia Street, Pasadena 91105
Asking Price: $11,000,000
Year Built: 1924
Living Area: 5,910 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
Features: Sprawling 4.19-acre parcel; historic architectural treasure; swimmer’s pool & spa; lighted tennis court; extraordinary views
Contact: Compass
George Penner, DRE#: 01394929
626.807.8558
george.penner@compass.com
www.georgepennerteam.com
Compass
Jennifer Hemming, DRE#: 02049682
415.828.7773
jen.hemming@evrealestate.com
www.jenhemming.evrealestate.com
Engel & Völkers