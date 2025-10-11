This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

The Hill House: 1924 English Period Revival by Johnson, Kaufmann & Coate, FAIA. Sited on 4.19 majestic acres in the coveted area of Southwest Pasadena, this grand architectural view estate with lighted tennis court, pool & spa on the banks of the Arroyo ranks as one of the largest residential parcels in Pasadena. Gated entrance, vast lawn and motor drive provide a royal approach. Slightly elevated, the nearly 6,000-square-foot stately English Period revival is a masterwork of striking proportions. Formal living and dining rooms. Chef’s kitchen with butler’s pantry. Elevator. 5 bedrooms. 4.5 baths. Extremely private. Tremendous views.

Location: 600 Columbia Street, Pasadena 91105

Asking Price: $11,000,000

Year Built: 1924

Living Area: 5,910 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

Features: Sprawling 4.19-acre parcel; historic architectural treasure; swimmer’s pool & spa; lighted tennis court; extraordinary views

Contact: Compass

George Penner, DRE#: 01394929

626.807.8558

george.penner@compass.com

www.georgepennerteam.com

Compass

Jennifer Hemming, DRE#: 02049682

415.828.7773

jen.hemming@evrealestate.com

www.jenhemming.evrealestate.com

Engel & Völkers