607 Siena Way
Architecture as sculpture. A rare fusion of location, art and cutting-edge technology, 607 Siena is a brand-new masterwork by renowned visionary Ardie Tavangarian, designed and built by ARYA Group Inc., widely regarded as the preeminent Los Angeles design team of our time. Designed as a full-sensory experience, this architectural gem is unparalleled in the city and perhaps in the country. Inspired by nature, the residence is enveloped in natural materials, including hand-selected teak and stone.
Location: 607 Siena Way, Bel Air 90077
Asking Price: $135,000,000
Living Area: 53,220 sq ft lot, 8 bedrooms, 20 bathrooms
Features: Exceptional features include: 30-foot walls of glass that glide open with effortless precision, a four-story floating staircase suspended above fire and water elements and an epic primary suite with a retractable roof for stargazing.
Contact:
Carolwood Estates
Drew Fenton, DRE#: 01317962
(310) 623-3622
drew@drewfenton.com
Shana Tavangarian, DRE#: 02074214
(310) 740-4982
stavangarian@carolwoodre.com
Emila Tavangarian, DRE#: 02097113
(310) 466-5287
etavangarian@carolwoodre.com
The Beverly Hills Estates
Rayni Williams, DRE#: 01496786
(310) 626-4248
rayni@thebeverlyhillsestates.com
Branden Williams, DRE#: 01774287
(310) 776-0737
brandenwilliams@mac.com