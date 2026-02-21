Advertisement
LA County Homes

607 Siena Way

Exterior of home for sale at 607 Siena Way, Bel Air 90077
Outdoor living area of home for sale at 607 Siena Way, Bel Air 90077
Outdoor living area of home for sale at 607 Siena Way, Bel Air 90077
Staircase inside home for sale at 607 Siena Way, Bel Air 90077
Architecture as sculpture. A rare fusion of location, art and cutting-edge technology, 607 Siena is a brand-new masterwork by renowned visionary Ardie Tavangarian, designed and built by ARYA Group Inc., widely regarded as the preeminent Los Angeles design team of our time. Designed as a full-sensory experience, this architectural gem is unparalleled in the city and perhaps in the country. Inspired by nature, the residence is enveloped in natural materials, including hand-selected teak and stone.

Location: 607 Siena Way, Bel Air 90077

Asking Price: $135,000,000

Living Area: 53,220 sq ft lot, 8 bedrooms, 20 bathrooms

Features: Exceptional features include: 30-foot walls of glass that glide open with effortless precision, a four-story floating staircase suspended above fire and water elements and an epic primary suite with a retractable roof for stargazing.

Contact:

Carolwood Estates

Drew Fenton, DRE#: 01317962
(310) 623-3622
drew@drewfenton.com

Shana Tavangarian, DRE#: 02074214
(310) 740-4982
stavangarian@carolwoodre.com

Emila Tavangarian, DRE#: 02097113
(310) 466-5287
etavangarian@carolwoodre.com

The Beverly Hills Estates

Rayni Williams, DRE#: 01496786
(310) 626-4248
rayni@thebeverlyhillsestates.com

Branden Williams, DRE#: 01774287
(310) 776-0737
brandenwilliams@mac.com

