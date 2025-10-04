A Legacy Estate Above the Pacific

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Pedigree. Timeless. Irreplaceable. Set behind a gated drive, 609 Paseo Del Mar, known as Villa Sul Mare (“Villa by the Sea”), is an iconic estate exuding sophistication through Italian-inspired architecture. Perched on the bluffs of Malaga Cove, this old-world residence offers a rare blend of European grandeur and California coastal living. With approximately 270 feet of bluff-top frontage, the property commands unrivaled panoramic ocean vistas, stretching endlessly across the Southern California coastline. From its redtiled rooflines to graceful arched loggias and intricate detailing, every element reflects a legacy of enduring craftsmanship.

www.DiscoverVillaSulMare.com

Location: 609 Paseo Del Mar, Palos Verdes Estates 90274

Asking Price: $11,500,000

Year Built: 1994

Living Area: 7,590 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

Features: Unobstructed ocean views; gated; dual driveways; six-plus car garage; three-level elevator; double-sized living room; chef’s kitchen; regal study; expansive primary suite; gym with massage area; Mr. Steam shower/sauna; wine cellar; oversized spa; large grass lawn; outdoor BBQ bar

Contact: Compass

Lauren Forbes, DRE#: 01295248

310.901.8512 / Lauren@LaurenForbes.com

