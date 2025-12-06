A Legacy Estate Above The Pacific
Pedigree. Timeless. Irreplaceable. Set behind a gated drive, 609 Paseo Del Mar, known as Villa Sul Mare (“Villa by the Sea”), is an iconic estate exuding sophistication through Italian-inspired architecture. Perched on the bluffs of Malaga Cove, this Old-World residence offers a rare blend of European grandeur and California coastal living. With approximately 270 feet of bluff-top frontage, the property commands unrivaled panoramic ocean vistas, stretching endlessly across the Southern California coastline. From its red tiled rooflines to graceful arched loggias and intricate detailing, every element reflects a legacy of enduring craftsmanship.
Location: 609 Paseo Del Mar, Palos Verdes Estates, CA 90274
Asking Price: $10,500,000
Year Built: 1994
Living Area: 7,590 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms
Features: Unobstructed ocean views; gated; dual driveways; six-plus car garage; three-level elevator; double-sized living room; chef’s kitchen; regal study; expansive primary suite; gym with massage area; Mr. Steam shower/sauna; wine cellar; oversized spa; large grass lawn; outdoor BBQ bar
Contact: Compass
Lauren Forbes
(310)901-8512
Lauren@LaurenForbes.com
laurenforbesgroup.com
DRE#01295248