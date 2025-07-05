Advertisement
Luxury living at its finest in prestigious Beverly Hills Flats, this iconic estate exudes elegance and sophistication. Italian marbles, bespoke woodwork and Miele appliances adorn the expansive interior. Sustainability meets luxury with solar power and a generator. Elevator access, dual garages and sprawling living spaces offer convenience.

Location: 616 North Beverly Drive, Beverly Hills 90210

Asking Price: $59,500,000

Living Area: 20,520 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms

Features: The master suite boasts indulgence, while entertainment options abound. Outside, a tranquil oasis awaits with a pool and hot tub. With seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, a pool bath and three powder rooms, this estate defines Beverly Hills luxury living.

Contact: Carolwood Estates

Susan Smith, DRE#: 01187140
310.415.5175
susan@susansmithrealty.com
www.carolwoodre.com

Richard Maslan, DRE#: 01304570
310.435.2196
rmaslan@carolwoodre.com
www.carolwoodre.com

