Prestigious Beverly Hills Flats
Luxury living at its finest in prestigious Beverly Hills Flats, this iconic estate exudes elegance and sophistication. Italian marbles, bespoke woodwork and Miele appliances adorn the expansive interior. Sustainability meets luxury with solar power and a generator. Elevator access, dual garages and sprawling living spaces offer convenience.
Location: 616 North Beverly Drive, Beverly Hills 90210
Asking Price: $59,500,000
Living Area: 20,520 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms
Features: The master suite boasts indulgence, while entertainment options abound. Outside, a tranquil oasis awaits with a pool and hot tub. With seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, a pool bath and three powder rooms, this estate defines Beverly Hills luxury living.
