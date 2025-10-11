Casa Veleta | Beverly Hills
Casa Veleta is a reimagined Spanish jewel created by the renowned luxury home design and build partnership of Aeries Development and AMG. Fresh from a total renovation completed in 2025, classic 1920s details embrace modern-day conveniences. Behind a high hedge and past a wrought iron gate, a glamorous fountain and outdoor fireplace invoke historic Montecito. The courtyard sets the stage for a sensory experience beyond. Bathed in light, the entry stair hall and all interior walls are clad in hand-troweled plaster, masterfully crafted by artisans.
Location: 624 North Arden Drive, Beverly Hills, 90210
Asking Price: $19,500,000
Year Built: 1929
Living Area: 6,777 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms
Features: A grand living room with vaulted ceilings is ideal for large-scale entertaining. Elegant formal dining and wine rooms open to an outdoor kitchen and dining area. A gourmet kitchen with oversized marble island and banquette seating opens to a vast terrace and pool beyond.
Contact: Carolwood Estates
Drew Fenton
310.623.3622
drew@drewfenton.com
www.carolwoodre.com
DRE#: 01317962