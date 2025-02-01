Perched on an elevated, landscaped lot in Hollywood Riviera, 664 Calle Miramar blends refined elegance with thoughtful functionality, just moments from the beach and Riviera Village. This Mediterranean masterpiece features an open-concept living and dining area, a chef’s kitchen with Italian marble countertops, premium appliances and seamless indoor-outdoor flow. Upstairs, the expansive primary suite boasts ocean views, vaulted ceilings, a spa-like ensuite and a private terrace. The backyard features a fireplace, a water feature and lush gardens. Additional highlights include home automation, high-end fixtures, solid walnut floors and a double-car garage.

www.664CalleMiramar.com

Location: 664 Calle Miramar, Redondo Beach 90277

Asking Price: $4,495,000

Year Built: 1939

Living Area: 4,004 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Features: Major remodel in 2005; open floorplan; 60” Viking range; Sub-Zero refrigerator; large kitchen island; two dishwashers; Panto Italian-made teak windows & doors; expansive primary suite; wraparound outdoor patio; outdoor fireplace; high ceilings; laundry room with premium Miele appliances

Contact: Compass

Lauren Forbes, DRE#: 01295248

310.901.8512 / Lauren@LaurenForbes.com

Jagger Kroener, DRE#: 01984562

310.993.6044 / Jagger@JaggerRealEstate.com