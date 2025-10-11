This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Set behind gates on nearly an acre in Lower Bel Air’s coveted Platinum Triangle, this Contemporary Tuscan estate blends timeless European craftsmanship with modern California living. A circular motor court framed by mature trees and a French fountain sets a grand tone of privacy and sophistication. Light-filled interiors highlight artisan plaster walls, white oak floors and an effortless connection to a central courtyard with olive trees, fire features and a full outdoor kitchen, an ideal backdrop for entertaining.

Location: 701 Nimes Road, Los Angeles 90077

Asking Price: $39,995,000

Year Built: 1931

Living Area: 11,050 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms

Features: Gated, nearly 1-acre estate in Lower Bel Air featuring a chef’s kitchen with Calacatta marble, theater, gym, multiple lounges, pool, outdoor kitchen, courtyard with olive trees, dual spa baths, bar, terraces and timeless European design blended with modern California living.

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Marc Noah

310.968.9212

marc@marcnoah.com

www.marcnoah.com

DRE#: 01269495

