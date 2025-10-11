Contemporary Tuscan Estate
Set behind gates on nearly an acre in Lower Bel Air’s coveted Platinum Triangle, this Contemporary Tuscan estate blends timeless European craftsmanship with modern California living. A circular motor court framed by mature trees and a French fountain sets a grand tone of privacy and sophistication. Light-filled interiors highlight artisan plaster walls, white oak floors and an effortless connection to a central courtyard with olive trees, fire features and a full outdoor kitchen, an ideal backdrop for entertaining.
Location: 701 Nimes Road, Los Angeles 90077
Asking Price: $39,995,000
Year Built: 1931
Living Area: 11,050 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms
Features: Gated, nearly 1-acre estate in Lower Bel Air featuring a chef’s kitchen with Calacatta marble, theater, gym, multiple lounges, pool, outdoor kitchen, courtyard with olive trees, dual spa baths, bar, terraces and timeless European design blended with modern California living.
Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty
Marc Noah
310.968.9212
marc@marcnoah.com
www.marcnoah.com
DRE#: 01269495