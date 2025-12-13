Sweeping Views and Modern Luxury Define this $4.399M Hollywood Hills Estate
A rare offering of exceptional craftsmanship and enduring quality, this 1931 Spanish Colonial on one of the most coveted streets in Outpost Estates has been thoughtfully reimagined for modern living while honoring its historic soul. Blending early Hollywood romance with a comprehensive reconstruction, the home captures sweeping jetliner views from the skyline to the Griffith Observatory and beyond, showcasing the timeless allure of this storied enclave. Inside, the residence immediately conveys refined warmth. A custom, hand-crafted entry door leads to a foyer with original-style ironwork, while the dramatic living room features a hand-carved French fireplace.
Location: 7020 La Presa Drive, Hollywood Hills 90068
Asking Price: $4,399,000
Living Area: 4,665 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
Features: European white oak flooring flows throughout, with the formal dining room finished in a classic herringbone pattern. The newly designed chef’s kitchen serves as the centerpiece of the home, with a soapstone island, Imperial Danby marble countertops, custom cabinetry and appliances.
