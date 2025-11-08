A once-in-a-generation opportunity – 2.28 gated acres with sweeping views, original grandeur and remarkable potential. Dramatically sited in the hills of Outpost Estates, this extraordinary estate is available for the first time in nearly 65 years. Designed by celebrated architect Roland Coate and built for an Academy Award-winning actor, the single-story residence reflects the simplicity, scale and elegance of classic California ranch architecture. The sprawling 6,748-square-foot floor plan includes six bedrooms and seven bathrooms, along with grand, light-filled interiors that maintain a striking sense of proportion and restraint.

Location: 7141 Senalda Road, Hollywood Hills 90068

Asking Price: $8,995,000

Year Built: 1938

Living Area: 6,748 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

Features: Original details offer a rare glimpse into another era, while the layout flows effortlessly to the expansive grounds beyond. The setting feels like a private park – rolling, serene and cinematic in scale – with a pool, mature landscaping and sweeping city views.

Contact: Carolwood Estates

Marci Kays, DRE#: 01397539

323.356.2650

marci@kaysandmogharrabi.com

www.Carolwoodre.com

Jonathan Mogharrabi, DRE#: 02009871

310.633.1300

jonathan@kaysandmogharrabi.com

www.Carolwoodre.com

