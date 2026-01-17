721 N. Bonhill Rd.

Advertisement
Envisioned by architect to the stars Philip Vertoch and crafted alongside award-winning, AD100-named design studio Ingrao Inc., The Bonhill represents a masterclass in blending architectural precision with timeless style. Concealed behind privacy gates with mature hedges lining its perimeter, this immaculate ocean-view estate includes multiple outdoor terraces offering spectacular panoramas, a sprawling grassy lawn, and premier amenities composed of fine materials. An impressive foyer provides a sense of continuous space with its floating limestone staircase as a centerpiece, each step repeating in soft, rhythmic progression. An elegant dual-sided Cristallo marble fireplace completes the dramatic introduction.

Location: 721 North Bonhill Road, Los Angeles 90049

Asking Price: $36,950,000

Year Built: 2025

Living Area: 17,000 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms

Features: The true marvel of the home is its culinary center, a fusion of Farmhouse and transitional forms – a blissful yet understated display of calming hues and varied textures – optimized for casual indoor-outdoor living and entertaining. There are two center islands, custom-fitted and designer appointed.

Contact: Carolwood Estates

Jonathan Nash, DRE#: 01943888
424-230-6088
alphonsolascano@gmail.com
www.resnickandnash.com

Stephen Resnick, DRE#: 00558939
310-579-2200
bjorn@bjornfarrugia.com
www.resnickandnash.com

Sally Foster Jones, DRE#: 00558939
310-579-2200
showings@sallyfosterjones.com

