LA County Homes

7733 Lexington Avenue

Effortlessly cool and design-driven, this Modern Craftsman with organic architectural character is set in a prime, highly walkable neighborhood close to some of the area’s best dining, cafés, shops, and creative destinations. The two-bedroom, two-bathroom main house features vaulted ceilings, exposed wood beams, and abundant natural light, creating an open, airy feel with serious style. Located on a quiet residential street with exceptional walkability and easy access to daily essentials and cultural favorites, this property delivers design, versatility, and lifestyle in one standout package.

Location: 7733 Lexington Avenue, West Hollywood 90046

Asking Price: $2,150,000

Year Built: 1919

Living Area: 1,688 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Features: A fully permitted detached 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom ADU adds major flexibility and real-world value, perfect for a studio, office, in-law space or generating extra income without compromising privacy.

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Mia Trudeau
310.850.2747
Mia.Trudeau@sothebys.realty
www.miatrudeau.com
DRE#: 01379660

