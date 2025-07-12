The Rutherford House, a Masterpiece of Architectural Design

The Rutherford House is a masterpiece of architectural design, showcasing unparalleled quality and attention to detail. Located on the most desirable street in Beverly Hills, the one-of-a-kind residence blends old Hollywood with modern luxury. Upon entering the grand entrance, guests are greeted by a classic, winding staircase and a magnificent view that reveals the impressive back grounds. Step into timeless elegance and rich history with the Rutherford House.

Location: 826 Greenway Drive, Beverly Hills 90210

Asking Price: $42,000,000

Year Built: 1938

Living Area: 13,678 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms

Features: The main level features a formal living and dining room, Ruhlmann-inspired library and billiard room, bar and grand morning room lined with 18th-century wallpaper and original fireplace. With many more features throughout, this iconic estate must be experienced to be believed.

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty - Beverly Hills

Jacob Dadon

818.264.8780

jacob.dadon@sothebys.realty

www.sothebysrealty.com

DRE#: 01970038

