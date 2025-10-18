Architectural Home on Double Lot

This absolutely stunning modern home is set upon an expansive, rare double lot mere blocks to the bluffs, shops and restaurants on Montana Avenue. The owners engaged with Enclosures Architects and Scott Strumwasser A.I.A. to create a bespoke compound that offers a plethora of living and entertaining spaces that could not be replicated today. Located on one of the most highly sought-after streets north of Montana Avenue, the inviting indoor/outdoor flow of this special home allows for absolute privacy, being surrounded by stone walls and lush landscaping. Detached gym not included in square footage. A truly unique offering of an impeccably designed home near to all.

Location: 831 Georgina Avenue, Santa Monica 90402

Asking Price: $13,500,000

Year Built: 1948

Living Area: 7,322 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

Features: Rare all-flat lot 17,765± square feet, prime location; bespoke compound; detached gym

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Susan Montgomery

310.251.7022

susan.montgomery@sothebys.realty

DRE#: 01269732

