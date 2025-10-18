Architectural Home on Double Lot
-
- Share via
This absolutely stunning modern home is set upon an expansive, rare double lot mere blocks to the bluffs, shops and restaurants on Montana Avenue. The owners engaged with Enclosures Architects and Scott Strumwasser A.I.A. to create a bespoke compound that offers a plethora of living and entertaining spaces that could not be replicated today. Located on one of the most highly sought-after streets north of Montana Avenue, the inviting indoor/outdoor flow of this special home allows for absolute privacy, being surrounded by stone walls and lush landscaping. Detached gym not included in square footage. A truly unique offering of an impeccably designed home near to all.
Location: 831 Georgina Avenue, Santa Monica 90402
Asking Price: $13,500,000
Year Built: 1948
Living Area: 7,322 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms
Features: Rare all-flat lot 17,765± square feet, prime location; bespoke compound; detached gym
Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty
Susan Montgomery
310.251.7022
susan.montgomery@sothebys.realty
DRE#: 01269732