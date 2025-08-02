Ocean View Estate in Manhattan Beach

Nestled in the coveted Hill Section of Manhattan Beach, 876 5th Street is a timeless retreat set on a one-of-a-kind lot, offering some of the most breathtaking views in the neighborhood. Completely renovated, nearly every element of this home has been thoughtfully reimagined. With 5 bedrooms + an office, 7 bathrooms and a thoughtful reverse floorplan, the home offers a rare mix of generous scale and understated elegance. Rich in texture and layered with natural materials, the property blends muted tones, organic finishes and vintage-inspired details to create a serene atmosphere that feels intentionally curated.

www.8765thStreet.com

Location: 876 5th Street, Manhattan Beach 90254

Asking Price: $12,900,000

Year Built: 2025

Living Area: 4,844 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

Features: Panoramic ocean views; open-concept floor plan; indoor/outdoor living; curated luxury finishes; oversized kitchen island; luxe primary suite; wet bar; La Cantina glass sliders; smart home automation; dual staircases; pool and spa; outdoor patio with BBQ bar; three-car garage

Contact: Compass

Lauren Forbes

310.901.8512

Lauren@LaurenForbes.com

www.LaurenForbesGroup.com

DRE#: 01295248

