Luxury Home in Westchester

Welcome to this exceptional 6-bedroom, 5.5-bath luxury residence nestled in the heart of Westchester. Perfectly positioned near scenic park with grass, low-speed zone and safe for kids to play in, upscale markets, shops and acclaimed restaurants, this grand estate blends timeless sophistication with modern convenience. Step inside to soaring 20-ft high ceilings, invited by a crystal chandelier and expansive living spaces, with custom finishes throughout. The chef’s kitchen is a culinary masterpiece, featuring appliances, countertops and plenty of kitchen space, ideal for entertaining.

Location: 8906 Yorktown Avenue, Los Angeles 90045

Asking Price: $2,590,000

Year Built: 1942

Living Area: 4,283 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

Features: Open-concept; spacious living room; fireplace; natural lighting; 5 of each bedroom is with ensuite access; spacious front yard perfect for al fresco dining and serene evenings under the stars; two-car garage; plenty of parking in driveway and on the street

Contact: Rudy Kusuma

Samuel Chao

626.898.2011

sam@scdeal.com

www.soldbysam.com

DRE#: 02072695

