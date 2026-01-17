951 Granville Avenue #PH2
Finally… a single-level 3BD/2.5BA penthouse in a prime Brentwood Village location. Enjoy unmatched distance to top restaurants, newly opened trendy cafes, unique boutiques, fitness studios, and high-end grocery stores. This bright, top-floor residence features newly refinished wood floors, newly installed carpets, skylights, and five private balconies for true indoor/outdoor living. The chef’s kitchen includes a beautiful Wolf range, a Miele dishwasher, Viking fridge, wine cooler, and an open breakfast bar. Don’t miss out on a fully front-facing choice with only one shared wall and open hallways with western exposure.
Location: 951 Granville Avenue #PH2, Los Angeles 90049
Asking Price: $1,600,000
Year Built: 2007
Living Area: 1,554 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
Features: The private primary suite offers a large walk-in closet and spa-style bath with soaking tub and a separate glass-enclosed shower. The other two bedrooms are on the opposite side of the living area and share a full bath with dual sinks.
Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty
Enzo Ricciardelli
310-853-3837
enzo.ricciardelli@sothebys.realty
www.enzorealty.com
DRE#: 01097604