Why This Oak Pass Residence is the Ultimate Zen Escape in L.A.

LA Times Studios Hot Property continues its look at at the homes that shape Los Angeles culture, history and aspiration. Blending cinematic video with in-depth reporting, we open the door to properties rarely seen and stories rarely told. In this episode, Hot Property steps inside a modern retreat that seamlessly blends indoor and outdoor space to create a sanctuary among the treetops.

Just two minutes from bustling Sunset Boulevard lies a tranquil escape that feels miles away from the city. From LA Times Studios’ Hot Property, the Oak Pass residence in the Beverly Hills Post Office neighborhood has officially hit the market for $12.5 million.

Guided by James Harris of Carolwood Estates, the property tour showcases the space, brought to life by Semo Design, and featuring a distinct and highly sought-after vision: a “refined treehouse.”

Property Highlights

The home utilizes a raised T-shape architecture to maximize sweeping canyon views while maintaining complete privacy. Massive, floor-to-ceiling Fleetwood sliding glass doors seamlessly blur the lines between indoor and outdoor living, allowing natural light to flood the space. Entertainer’s Dream: The layout features an airy kitchen with pocket windows that open completely to the outdoors. Flowing past a cozy family room and dining area, the home also boasts a temperature-controlled Sub-Zero wine fridge and an intimate, oak-paneled home theater.

The layout features an airy kitchen with pocket windows that open completely to the outdoors. Flowing past a cozy family room and dining area, the home also boasts a temperature-controlled Sub-Zero wine fridge and an intimate, oak-paneled home theater. Zen Spaces: Perfect for unplugging, the home includes a dedicated meditation and reading room, offering a quiet, calm retreat to recharge.

Perfect for unplugging, the home includes a dedicated meditation and reading room, offering a quiet, calm retreat to recharge. The Primary Suite: Occupying an entire wing of the upper level, the primary suite features retractable Fleetwood sliders on both sides – offering serene garden views on one end and canyon vistas on the other. It also includes a sprawling walk-in closet complete with a center island and four natural skylights.

Despite being right in the heart of Los Angeles, the Oak Pass residence remains incredibly quiet, making it a rare and highly coveted sanctuary for its next lucky buyer.

The Details

Address: 9551 Oak Pass Rd, Beverly Hills 90210

Asking Price: $12.5 Million

Living Area: 5,442 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

Broker: Carolwood Estates

Agent: James Harris (DRE # 01909801)

310.733.8038

carolwoodre.com

