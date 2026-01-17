Advertisement
LA County Homes

Historic Hollywoodland Retreat

cover-2781-westshire.jpg
photo-1-2781-westshire.jpg
photo-2-2781-westshire.jpg
photo-3-(new)-2781-westshire.jpg
Paid Program

This classic 1928 Hollywoodland Spanish Colonial offers privacy, original character, and stunning canyon and city views. Bright, spacious rooms flow to outdoor balconies, with a dramatic living room featuring wood-beamed ceilings and a stone fireplace. Includes four bedrooms, a luxurious primary suite, and flexible spaces for an office or family room. A separate parcel creates a private park with meandering paths, fruit trees, and a large patio for entertaining. Vintage details, hardwood floors, and timeless design make this an exceptional offering.

Location: 2781 Westshire Drive, Hollywoodland 90068

Asking Price: $2,695,000

Year Built: 1928

Living Area: 3,516 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

Features: 1928 Hollywoodland Spanish Colonial offering privacy, canyon and city views; dramatic living room with wood-beamed ceiling; chef’s kitchen; luxurious primary suite; multiple balconies; separate parcel with park-like grounds and fruit trees.

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Rick Yohon
323-270-1725
Rick.Yohon@Sothebys.Realty
www.rickyohon.com
DRE#: 01276405

LA County HomesHot Property

Hot Property

Exclusive updates on SoCal's most luxurious homes for sale, brought to you by LA Times Studios — stay ahead in the market.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Advertisement
Advertisement