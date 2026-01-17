Historic Hollywoodland Retreat
-
- Share via
This classic 1928 Hollywoodland Spanish Colonial offers privacy, original character, and stunning canyon and city views. Bright, spacious rooms flow to outdoor balconies, with a dramatic living room featuring wood-beamed ceilings and a stone fireplace. Includes four bedrooms, a luxurious primary suite, and flexible spaces for an office or family room. A separate parcel creates a private park with meandering paths, fruit trees, and a large patio for entertaining. Vintage details, hardwood floors, and timeless design make this an exceptional offering.
Location: 2781 Westshire Drive, Hollywoodland 90068
Asking Price: $2,695,000
Year Built: 1928
Living Area: 3,516 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
Features: 1928 Hollywoodland Spanish Colonial offering privacy, canyon and city views; dramatic living room with wood-beamed ceiling; chef’s kitchen; luxurious primary suite; multiple balconies; separate parcel with park-like grounds and fruit trees.
Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty
Rick Yohon
323-270-1725
Rick.Yohon@Sothebys.Realty
www.rickyohon.com
DRE#: 01276405