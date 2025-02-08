Legends Peak

Panoramic “Top of the World” views, featuring three-plus acres on a prime location – the best of Brentwood & the Valley. Easy access to top private schools, Ventura Blvd. and Brentwood. An ultraprivate gated compound with a guard shack. Lighted tennis court. 125-yard par-3 golf hole with multiple tee boxes, sand trap, putting green and clubhouse. Private vineyard for an estate-level experience. State-of-the-art movie theater, golf simulator and upstairs suite. Featuring a massive motor court plus a 4-car covered garage. Primary suite with sweeping views and two stunning offices. Multiple exterior structures designed for spa, yoga or relaxation. Ready by April 1 – customize finishes now or walk into a turnkey masterpiece.

Location: 16401 Mulholland Drive, Los Angeles 90049

Asking price: $19,990,000

Year built: 2025

Living area: 12,500 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms

Features: Main Floor: 8,800 sq. ft. | Second Floor: 3,000 sq. ft. | Optional ADU: 1,200 sq. ft. | Additional Structures: 700 sq. ft.

Contact: The Agency

Scott Gorelick, The Agency

310.600.2511

DRE#: 01876674

Amanda Lockwood, Sandlot Homes

323.806.7910

DRE#: 02030430