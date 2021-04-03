Stay, Play (Or Even Buy) on the Mountain

Whether you’re a true ski bum or just enjoy sipping a glass of wine while taking in a mountain vista, the numerous ski villages in Utah and Colorado offer a winter paradise.

With a challenging year under our belts, why not resolve to make next winter one you’ll never forget with a long weekend on the slopes? Or, consider an extended stay in a charming village with a longer-term rental. If you’ve committed fully to the winter lifestyle, think about buying a dream chalet of your own just steps from some of the best snow on the planet.

Glam short-term rentals are available any time of year, but winter is when they truly shine. In Aspen, rustic log-cabin exteriors give way to luxurious interior appointments that rival any five-star resort. A “Skier’s Paradise” home just steps away from the chair lifts boasts accommodations for six, a full gourmet kitchen and a second-story deck where you can take in the mountain’s splendor from a spacious soaking tub.

Seasonal rentals are desirable if you crave more mountain time. With easy access to major airports, you can fly in for a weekend several times during the ski season without the hassle of booking and re-booking a place to stay, and the added safety of having a personal space for you and your loved ones.

A downtown Park City penthouse sleeps 12, with modern amenities to make you fill at home miles away. From high-end appliances to multiple gas fireplaces, you can make the property a winter’s nest - and discounts are available for longer rental terms.

For a true investment, why not buy? Vacation homes are a hot market right now as the post-pandemic world reopens and visitors are anxious to travel. Plus, you can enjoy a reverse-snowbird lifestyle by escaping to a ski destination anytime you’d like. In Vail, homes affordable to aspirational surround the central city. All are walkable, gorgeous, and ready to be a retreat. From cozy condo living starting at $499,000 and easy access, to a slope-side, six-bedroom modernist palace with view pool, private grounds and unprecedented views at $45 million, you too could own a piece of winter wonderland.

–Alan LaGuardia, Brand Publishing Writer

Luxury ski cottages can be rented, leased or purchased. Photo courtesy of jdross75 / Adobe Stock