Set Up The Perfect Home Theater

With so many great streaming services available, movies to watch, and video games to play, your television likely gets a serious workout each week.

But the furniture you relax in while working out that remote control-operating thumb is equally essential to complete the experience of comfort and convenience. “It’s important to pick the proper furniture in your TV area because this is going to be the space, outside of the bedroom, where you spend the second-most time in your house as well as entertain guests, binge-watch content, and view sports,” says John Linden, a Los Angeles interior designer. “The furniture in the room has to be comfortable, stylish, easy to clean, and quality built - all without breaking your budget.”

To help you narrow down the correct furniture pieces you’ll need to complete this space, Perla Lichi, an interior designer in Pompano Beach, Florida, often recommends sectionals with built-in recliners or ottomans, cup holders, and low backs (that don’t block views) to her homeowner clients. Modular seating is also popular.

Alternatively, consider individual home theater recliners that can be grouped in a row of two or more, which is ideal for a room meant to mimic the look and feel of the movie theater. Whatever furniture type you choose, “leather and faux leather are the preferred materials, because they are easier to clean, although top grain leather is recommended for better quality and longevity,” Lichi says. “However, many opt for a stain-resistant fabric with a plush feel; this prevents sliding in your seat.”

Proper positioning of your furnishings will depend on the size and dimensions of the room and your desired aesthetics. “When you have a long room, it’s best to create a home theater-style seating setup with steps and added height in the rear.” suggests Lichi. As far as budget, remember you get what you pay for. Good quality media room furniture can cost anywhere from $2,000 to $10,000 for a sofa with two or more recliners or chairs with ottomans.

Finally, be realistic in your expectations for longevity. “You can anticipate your TV room furniture to be obsolete or in need of replacement in around 10 years,” Linden says.

–CTW Features