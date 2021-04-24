The Top Reasons to Retire in Palm Springs

If relaxation and delightful desert vistas warm your heart, Palm Springs may be just the place for you.

Whether you’re considering retiring and moving to the laid-back desert community or simply purchasing a second or third home, we hope the following highlights help make your decision a bit easier.

Desert living

Enjoy moonlit nights and people-watching along Palm Canyon Drive. Relax poolside with a tasty margarita after hiking through serenely beautiful Indian Canyons, originally home to the Agua Caliente people for thousands of years. Shop ‘til you drop and then some If retail therapy appeals to you, Palm Springs and surrounding areas, such as the Cabazon Outlet Malls and Desert Hills Premium Outlets, won’t disappoint. And who can resist luxurious spas and hot springs within easy reach? You’ll find natural mineral baths and pampering amenities, as well as gambling, throughout the region.

The amazing architecture

A mecca for the modernist movement, Palm Springs enjoys some of the world’s finest examples of such renowned architects as Richard Neutra, Albert Frey and John Lautner. If you’re a fan of overhanging roofs and shaded verandas, you’ll feel right at home.

Play a round or two

Palm Springs offers the perfect climate for year-round golf. Whether you walk the course or ride a cart with members of your pod, golfing in Palm Springs is a great way to get out of the house and socialize. Surround yourself with the beauty of Tahquitz and Indian Canyons. Enjoy breathtaking mountain views and stunning water features, plus some of the best-designed courses in Southern California.

Cost of living

Since the cost of living here is relatively low compared to Los Angeles, you’ll have more to spend on a luxurious Palm Springs estate. Although prices actually increased on luxury homes around Palm Springs, in areas such as La Quinta and Rancho Mirage, the average overall price of a luxury home remains just under $2 million versus nearly $8 million in LA.

There’s so much to do, you’ll never grow bored (unless you want to). Tour a windmill. See a flick at the Coachella Valley Drive-In. Visit some of your favorite four-legged friends at The Living Desert. Or simply kick back and relax, and watch another magical pink and purple Palm Springs sunset illuminate the desert sky.

