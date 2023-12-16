Prime Celeb Compound on Over Seven Acres
Prime Celeb Compound on over seven acres, minutes to Beverly Hills and Studio City. Complete privacy behind large walls and gates. Totaling five structures, including main house, wine cellar/tasting house, entertaining pavilion, pool house and gym/garages. Approx. 10,000 sq ft (per owner). Major renovation by Paul McClean with his signature high ceilings and walls of glass. “Main House” features massive-scale public rooms for entertaining. Walls disappear to decks and canyon views. Timeless paneled Bar Room, gourmet kitchen and a vast approx. 3,400 sq ft primary suite with double baths and closets on par with the finest stores on Rodeo Drive. Five additional bedrooms all with baths.
Location: 3160 Coldwater Canyon Ave., Studio City 91604
Asking price: $24,995,000
Year built: 1999
Living area: 10,000 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms
Features: “Wine House” is an incredible place to display and enjoy a significant collection; “Entertaining Pavilion,” located by the meadow and sports court, offers a bar and game room; grounds include a massive motor court + parking throughout for 34+ cars
Contact: Carolwood Estates
Justin P. Huchel, DRE#: 01375793
310.617.4824 / jhuchel@me.com
www.Carolwoodre.com
Drew Fenton, DRE#: 01317962
310.623.3622 / drew@drewfenton.com