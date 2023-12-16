Prime Celeb Compound on over seven acres, minutes to Beverly Hills and Studio City. Complete privacy behind large walls and gates. Totaling five structures, including main house, wine cellar/tasting house, entertaining pavilion, pool house and gym/garages. Approx. 10,000 sq ft (per owner). Major renovation by Paul McClean with his signature high ceilings and walls of glass. “Main House” features massive-scale public rooms for entertaining. Walls disappear to decks and canyon views. Timeless paneled Bar Room, gourmet kitchen and a vast approx. 3,400 sq ft primary suite with double baths and closets on par with the finest stores on Rodeo Drive. Five additional bedrooms all with baths.

Location: 3160 Coldwater Canyon Ave., Studio City 91604

Asking price: $24,995,000

Year built: 1999

Living area: 10,000 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms

Features: “Wine House” is an incredible place to display and enjoy a significant collection; “Entertaining Pavilion,” located by the meadow and sports court, offers a bar and game room; grounds include a massive motor court + parking throughout for 34+ cars

Contact: Carolwood Estates

Justin P. Huchel, DRE#: 01375793

310.617.4824 / jhuchel@me.com

www.Carolwoodre.com

Drew Fenton, DRE#: 01317962

310.623.3622 / drew@drewfenton.com