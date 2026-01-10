Grand View Blvd. Estate | Mar Vista
Custom-built artist’s estate atop Grand View Blvd. with city and ocean views. Almost a 10k flat lot with yard, pool and spa. Main house has tall ceilings, wood beams, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths and a celebrity-worthy primary suite with a wood-burning fireplace and calming cross-thru ocean breezes. A full-sized guest house with kitchen and bath sits below a roof-top entertainer’s deck with views stretching from the Hollywood Sign to the sea. California Spanish charm abounds with lush foliage and new-vintage touches of reclaimed solid wood beams and doors. Indoor-outdoor living shines with multiple decks and private patios, plus an upgraded kitchen featuring bar-island seating and custom tile.
Location: 3524 Grand View Blvd., Mar Vista 90066
Asking Price: $4,450,000
Year Built: 2004
Living Area: 3,930 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms
Features: Grand views of ocean and mountains from this one-of-a-kind estate at the top of Mar Vista; 4-bed, 5-bath, two-story classic Spanish-style home with wood-burning fireplaces on a larger flat lot with pool, spa and pizza oven; charming full guest house.
Contact: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties
Gary Dean & Traci
818.908.2420
Info@GaryDeanAndTraci.com
www.GaryDeanAndTraci.com
DRE#: 1273059; 01316504