Exceptional Montecito Offering

Aerial of home for sale at 1071 East Mountain Drive, Montecito 93108
Aerial of home for sale at 1071 East Mountain Drive, Montecito 93108
Kitchen of home for sale at 1071 East Mountain Drive, Montecito 93108
Bedroom of home for sale at 1071 East Mountain Drive, Montecito 93108
Discover an extraordinary opportunity in the heart of Montecito: a private, 1.33± acre estate with an elegant main home and a charming Mid-Century modern guest house. The completely renovated, single-level main residence is inspired by San Ysidro Ranch style, featuring Venetian plaster walls, vaulted ceilings, wide-plank oak floors and wrought iron glass doors opening to serene gardens. It offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a chef’s kitchen. The one-bedroom, one-bath guest house showcases vaulted wood ceilings, Brazilian cherry floors, a gas fireplace – ideal for guests, a studio or rental. Separate driveways and gated privacy create a tranquil compound in a coveted location.

Location: 1071 East Mountain Drive, Montecito 93108

New Price: $7,598,000

Year Built: 2025

Living Area: 3,816 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

Features: Newly constructed/renovated, single-level Montecito home with 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, located down a private lane shared by only 4 other properties. It’s gated, sitting on 1.33± flat acres, and includes a 1,200± sq ft guest cottage or 2nd residence, with an impressive list of amenities.

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Sandy Lipowski
805.403.3844
Sandy.Lipowski@sothebys.realty
www.SandyOnTheBeach.com
DRE#: 01355215

