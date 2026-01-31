Exceptional Montecito Offering
Discover an extraordinary opportunity in the heart of Montecito: a private, 1.33± acre estate with an elegant main home and a charming Mid-Century modern guest house. The completely renovated, single-level main residence is inspired by San Ysidro Ranch style, featuring Venetian plaster walls, vaulted ceilings, wide-plank oak floors and wrought iron glass doors opening to serene gardens. It offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a chef’s kitchen. The one-bedroom, one-bath guest house showcases vaulted wood ceilings, Brazilian cherry floors, a gas fireplace – ideal for guests, a studio or rental. Separate driveways and gated privacy create a tranquil compound in a coveted location.
Location: 1071 East Mountain Drive, Montecito 93108
New Price: $7,598,000
Year Built: 2025
Living Area: 3,816 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
Features: Newly constructed/renovated, single-level Montecito home with 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, located down a private lane shared by only 4 other properties. It’s gated, sitting on 1.33± flat acres, and includes a 1,200± sq ft guest cottage or 2nd residence, with an impressive list of amenities.
Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty
Sandy Lipowski
805.403.3844
Sandy.Lipowski@sothebys.realty
www.SandyOnTheBeach.com
DRE#: 01355215