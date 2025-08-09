Life in Full Bloom

A tropical Japanese farmhouse in the heart of Montecito, this 4-bed, 3.5-bath retreat unfolds across nearly one acre and embraces minimalist design, defined by simplicity and a deep connection to nature. Framed by palms and coastal light, rich with organic textures and clean architectural lines, the home features polished concrete floors, expansive windows and an open layout. A detached studio and bath provide versatile space for guests, work and wellness. Embracing low-key luxury and just moments from Montecito Union Elementary School, the Upper Village and Hammond’s Beach. Simplicity, purity, open spaces and function are the hallmarks of this one-of-a-kind property.

Location: 1399 School House Road, Montecito 93108

Asking Price: $7,450,000

Year Built: 1992

Living Area: 3,637 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

Features: Detached studio; versatile floor plan; large sliding pocket doors; timeless architecture elevated by wood craftsmanship; sparkling pool and spa; outdoor shower; drought-resistant landscape and fruit trees; stone pathways meander through the property; ideal Montecito location

Contact: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Kogevinas Luxury Properties Group

805.331.7577

Team@Kogevinas.com

www.MontecitoProperties.com

DRE#: 01209514