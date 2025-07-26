The Crown Jewel of California Wine

The crown jewel of the Santa Ynez Valley and one of California’s most prestigious estates, The Westerly Estate is nestled in Happy Canyon – the region’s premier viticultural area. Spanning 200± acres with dramatic mountain views, this 20,000± sq ft Tuscan villa by Michael S. Smith offers grand, scaled living and seamless indoor-outdoor flow. Complete with a private lake, gardens, pool, equestrian facilities, lighted tennis court and 80± acres of vineyards, the estate offers ultimate luxury and privacy, minutes from world-class dining and wineries.

Location: 1620 Westerly Road, Santa Ynez 93460

Asking Price: $59,500,000

Year Built: 1972

Living Area: 20,081 square feet, 8 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms

Features: 200± acre estate; 20,000± sq ft villa designed by Michael S. Smith; 82± acres of planted vineyards; 2-acre lake and pool; mountain views; tennis court + 2 pickleball courts w/ pavilion; 4 private wells; 6-stall barn with office, storage and upstairs apartment; elevator; wine cellar; generator

Contact: Village Properties

Riskin Partners

805.565.8600

team@riskinpartners.com

www.riskinpartners.com

DRE#: 01954177

