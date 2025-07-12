A Showcase in Coastal Living

Masterfully designed, this coastal retreat reflects impeccable design and craftsmanship. With stunning sightlines capturing ocean, harbor and city views, every detail reflects a commitment to quality and precision. Thoughtful millwork infuses the home with warmth and character, while the inspired use of light and space creates a connection to the enchanting outdoor surroundings. Four bedrooms offer privacy and comfort, including a spacious primary with a private deck, while an exterior staircase leads to a fifth bedroom or office with Jr. ADU potential. This coastal paradise is a state of mind — an invitation to enjoy the good life at any stage.

Location: 150 Cedar Lane, Montecito 93108

Asking Price: $4,850,000

Year Built: 1965

Living Area: 3,027 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

Features: Extensive renovation and expansion; renovation designer: Monica Senn; renovation architect: Robert Senn; breathtaking ocean, island, harbor & city views; lives as a single-level home; versatile upstairs office with ocean views; primary bedroom suite with private deck; lush gardens

Contact: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Kogevinas Luxury Properties Group

805.331.7577

Team@Kogevinas.com

www.MontecitoProperties.com

DRE#: 01209514

