The Vincent Vineyards Estate

Set behind gates on nearly 25 acres in prime Santa Ynez wine country, Vincent Vineyards is a rare turnkey estate offering luxury, privacy and viticultural prestige. The 6-bed Italianate villa boasts sweeping vineyard views, en-suite bedrooms, a breakfast room, gym, elevator and spa-like primary. Two guesthouses add 3 more bedroom suites, gourmet kitchens and generous living space. With 14 acres of Bordeaux vines, a winery, tasting room, pool pavilion with chef’s kitchen and 7 garage spaces, this is a true vintner’s dream just minutes from Los Olivos and SR-154.

Location: 2370 North Refugio Road, Santa Ynez 93460

Asking Price: $28,000,000

Year Built: 1992

Living Area: 15,118 square feet, 9 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms

Features: Highlights include a 6BD Italianate villa, 2 guesthouses, 14± acres of Bordeaux vines, private winery and tasting room, pool pavilion with chef’s kitchen, gym, elevator, dual primary baths, 7-car garage – all on 25± gated acres near Los Olivos and SR-154.

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Neyshia Go

310.882.8357

Neyshia@neyshiago.com

www.neyshiago.com

DRE#: 01933923

Byron Wood

byron.wood@Sothebys.Realty

DRE#: 02079325

