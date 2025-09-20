The California Dream

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

A place of quiet romance, boundless possibility and enduring beauty, Live Oaks Ranch captures the soul of Old California. At the end of a long, oak-canopied drive, this 21+ acre ranch includes a classic 3-bed/3.5-bath main residence, a large barn with a workshop, a historic 3-bed/2.5-bath ranch office that incorporates part of the original 1800s ranch house and a detached 6+ car garage, all thoughtfully positioned across rolling meadows and orchards, with mountain vistas and shimmering views of the Pacific. Just moments above the storied coastline of Montecito and Summerland, Live Oaks Ranch is both a return to a simpler time and a canvas for something extraordinary.

Location: 450 Lambert Road, Carpinteria 93103

Asking Price: $12,850,000

Year Built: 1983 main residence

Living Area: 5,105 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

Features: Long, gated and canopied oak-lined driveway; main residence; ranch office; barn; detached garage; avocado orchard; south-facing orientation; expansive ocean and island vistas; architectural plans for an organic contemporary estate; abundant, reliable water; minutes from Montecito

Contact: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Kogevinas Luxury Properties Group

805.331.7577

Team@Kogevinas.com

www.MontecitoProperties.com

DRE#: 01209514

