The California Dream
A place of quiet romance, boundless possibility and enduring beauty, Live Oaks Ranch captures the soul of Old California. At the end of a long, oak-canopied drive, this 21+ acre ranch includes a classic 3-bed/3.5-bath main residence, a large barn with a workshop, a historic 3-bed/2.5-bath ranch office that incorporates part of the original 1800s ranch house and a detached 6+ car garage, all thoughtfully positioned across rolling meadows and orchards, with mountain vistas and shimmering views of the Pacific. Just moments above the storied coastline of Montecito and Summerland, Live Oaks Ranch is both a return to a simpler time and a canvas for something extraordinary.
Location: 450 Lambert Road, Carpinteria 93103
Asking Price: $12,850,000
Year Built: 1983 main residence
Living Area: 5,105 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms
Features: Long, gated and canopied oak-lined driveway; main residence; ranch office; barn; detached garage; avocado orchard; south-facing orientation; expansive ocean and island vistas; architectural plans for an organic contemporary estate; abundant, reliable water; minutes from Montecito
Contact: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties
Kogevinas Luxury Properties Group
805.331.7577
Team@Kogevinas.com
www.MontecitoProperties.com
DRE#: 01209514